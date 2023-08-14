Minnesota man survives Hawaii wildfire: 'There was no time to think'

The wildfires that are not quite contained on the Hawaiian island of Maui are now the deadliest in modern U.S. history. The death toll has been climbing every day. At least 96 people have died.

But with more than 1,000 still missing, that number is expected to rise, as search teams and cadaver dogs are slowly combing through the rubble.

New details have come to light about the fire. With wind gusts from nearby Hurricane Dora reported as high as 81 mph, the fire traveled a mile every minute. Many people had very little time to grab what they could and run for their lives.

Some people even jumped into the ocean to escape the flames. One Minnesota native we talked to helped rescue people in the Lahaina harbor and pulled them to safety on a fishing charter boat.

Lahaina itself was once a quaint, historic little town, but now the city once home to 13,000 people has been reduced to rubble. More than 2,700 buildings and homes are destroyed. City officials say it will take years to rebuild and billions of dollars.

Brandon Pinney, from New Hope, Minn., moved to Lahaina three and a half years ago. He is one of the many with a story of survival. He talked with MPR News host Cathy Wurzer.

It all happened very quickly. I was in my home all day, the wind started at about 5:30 a.m. and that's when we lost power. It really didn't seem like the storm going into the day was going to be any sort of big deal. To give you an idea, I spoke to my landlord about 30 minutes prior to evacuating.

They called me from their unit on the property and we were discussing the new roommate that was supposed to move in in two days. And they told me to go ahead and call him, tell him you can move in on Thursday. So I was in my in my home all day reading books and that's sort of when the chaos began.

What did you realize there was a big problem?

I thought I smelled smoke about at about 2:45 and I walked outside and I didn't see any smoke, so I went back in. I was reading my book and about 15 or 20 minutes later, I realized I definitely smelled smoke and I looked out my window and saw it billowing down the alley next to my unit.

And that was when I ran outside to look at the neighborhood up the hill and there's smoke billowing over all the houses and I was very much aware of how strong the wind had been blasting down that hill all day. So I immediately ran back in my fire alarm started going off and I just threw a few things in a bag, grabbed a suitcase and ran to my truck and started making my escape.

Did you go to an emergency shelter at all? Did you know where to go?

I did not know where to go. We had no notification warnings on our phone and there was no siren that was sounded. I eventually made my way to a couple of small mall parking lots. I contacted my mother, a close friend and I sort of tried to assess the situation. My friend text me back and told me that they were opening up a shelter at the Lahaina Civic Center.

I grabbed a few groceries from Safeway; I still at this point didn't think that it was going to be what it was. I thought perhaps part of the neighborhood would burn down but I didn't think there was any way that they'd let the fire reach historic Lahaina town, let alone the other two major neighborhoods.

Give us the full picture of what happened.

The biggest thing that paints the picture for me is the horrifying stories that I continue to hear. Each one is as horrifying as the next and I just feel so blessed that I was able to sneak out of that neighborhood. If I had tried to go try to escape the Lahainaluna route, I don't think I'd be alive today. I think there were two fires going on at each ends of that road. And yeah, the pictures really don't do it justice. And there's going to be a lot of trauma in the community for a long time. And it's going to take a lot, a lot of time to rebuild and heal.

We know people are worried developers will come in and buy up all the land and make it even more expensive. What is your sense of next steps there?

Prior to this incident, for as long as I've lived here, there has been a housing shortage and especially in affordable housing shortage. There really weren't enough places to house all of the people who needed to work in the restaurants and the hotels. And it'll be really interesting to see what happens.

I've already spoken to friends who have decided to move off the island and I've been fortunate enough to have a very nice family who opened up their home to me for the next few months at no charge to me.

It just shows how the community is trying to come together and share their Aloha spirit and everyone just wants to try to pitch in as much as they can to try to help the rebuilding process. And I hope over the years as they do rebuild, it's built in a smart way.

Do you plan on staying in Maui?

Yes. I went back and forth and in my heart, Maui is definitely home for me. I've had enough of the snow and cold. I considered going to stay with family briefly in Arizona to try to get my bearings, but I do have a truck here. I do have a job here. And I do want to try to weather the storm and help build a better Maui in a better Lahaina when the time is appropriate.