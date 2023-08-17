Cancer? Injury? Divorce? These Minnesotans celebrate their 'dark' anniversaries

When you have cancer, as I did two years ago, doctors and nurses build in little celebrations for you, so you remember that while you almost died, you are not currently doing so.

Traditionally, one of those celebrations is the last day of chemo. But the thing was, I still had to go do chemo.

This was also in the middle of another COVID-19 surge. No one was with me to celebrate, and my nurse was wearing a hazmat suit.

I also always thought the day they told me I was “cancer-free” would be the best day of my life. (I was only 28 at the time, so that was a low bar, but still.)

Grow the Future of Public Media MPR News is supported by Members. Gifts from individuals power everything you find here. Make a gift of any amount today to become a Member!

I thought I’d wake up from surgery, and my surgeon would be standing there, saying, “We did it, Gretchen. Our national nightmare is over.”

But I I had to ask my surgeon myself if I could be considered “cancer-free.”

He said I’m “no-evidence of disease,” which is cancer speak for “you’re good for now, but like, no guarantees or anything.”

Those dates don’t feel significant to me. They didn’t live up to the hype. Instead, I celebrate my diagnosis date. I call it my “cancerversary.”

This weekend, I’ll drink beer with friends and eat cake and celebrate the day my life changed in a big way. It’ll be my second year doing all that.

Some people find celebrating my cancer diagnosis morbid, as if I’m celebrating that cancer happened to me. That’s not really the intent. But I can’t go back to a life before I had cancer, even if I wanted to.

I talked with a few who get where I’m coming from.

Ariana, St. Paul

Arianna Nason celebrates the anniversary of her traumatic brain injury as a turning point in her life. Courtesy Arianna Nason

My name is Ariana and I live in St. Paul, but my heart is always in south Minneapolis.

It was five years ago, on July 17, that I was in a really bad car accident, and it happened while I was on the job and it happened because I was burned out.

I blacked out, I hit my head, I fractured my spine in four places and sprained my neck pretty severely. And yeah, that's when I got my first significant head injury.

I'm still by the side of the road and had this thought of like, “OK, something's got to change if this is happening because of my job. This is going to change the rest of my life. And this has to start now.”

This year was the first year that I really had the foresight to kind of plan around it. Because in years past, I'm never really sure how it's gonna hit me. What's the “Body Keeps the Score” kind of memory gonna be?

And so I realized this year that like, it is something I want to celebrate. And so I planned a bunch of stuff around it. I went and got my hair done, and went and got a massage and made sure that I was like, taking care of my body still, and took myself out to a nice dinner and just was really present with my housemates, who have been a big part of my recovery and part of my healing journey.

Something that always really stuck with me is a lesson around grief, that our grief never actually gets smaller. It doesn't go away. But what does happen is that your life can grow bigger around it.

And so that is something that I've really taken to heart and something I really actively try and do is to prioritize joy to prioritize things that feel healing and feel restorative and feel connected to me.

Rick, Shoreview, Minn.

Rick Gebhardt and his wife, Amy, celebrate each year the day his last divorce became official. Courtesy Rick Gebhardt

My name is Rick, and I live in Shoreview, Minn. And each year my wife buys me a bouquet of flowers on the day that my previous divorce became official.

There was that sense of like, “Man, this just sucks and is terrible. And like maybe I screwed up, maybe I did something wrong.”

But also, it helped me realize that at the same time, yes, I definitely want to be married to someone that wants to be with me. So it galvanized, yes, I do want to like what was there or like what we were going to have. And it also made me feel much more strongly about wanting to be a dad.

We like to celebrate that that relationship had come to a close so that ours could turn into what we have today.