Ask a Bookseller: 'The Blue Bear'

Part of the fun of talking with indie booksellers from across the country is hearing about long-standing local favorites. That was the case with this recommendation from Tori Weaver of Rainy Retreat Books in Juneau, AK. Tori recommends the memoir "The Blue Bear: A True Story of Friendship and Discovery in the Alaskan Wild," by Lynn Schooler.

The Blue Bear by Lynn Schooler Ecco Press

“It's a local favorite,” Weaver said. “He is a southeast Alaska writer and he is a very, very kind man, he does lots of events in town whenever he's in town. He does tour guiding in the bush country for photographers to take pictures and he does all kinds of tours for people.”

Schooler’s memoir is about his friendship with Japanese photographer Michio Hoshino, and their shared passion for finding the elusive glacier bear, a rarely seen animal. But Hoshino dies in a bear attack before they are able to find the bear.

“It's just a really, really sweet tribute to really awesome man who, who died doing what he loved,” Weaver said.