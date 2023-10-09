Minnesota Israeli and Palestinian reflect on violence in Israel and Gaza

An all-out war is raging in Israel and Gaza after Hamas launched a large-scale surprise attack over the weekend. The death toll has passed 1,100 on both sides. That also includes nine U.S. citizens. There may be more.

Palestinian militants claim they are holding more than 100 Israelis in Gaza.

Minnesota is home to communities on both sides of the conflict. And we wanted to talk to both about their personal experience watching this all unfold from thousands of miles away.

