Why Minnesota musician Annie Humphrey's new album is like nothing she's released before

Annie Humphrey is an award-winning musician who comes from the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe. Humphrey has just released her seventh album, The Light in My Bones. She worked with producer Jeremy Ylvisaker on the project, and she says it's like nothing she's ever released before.

Humphrey talked with MPR News’ senior editor of Native News Leah Lemm.

Use the audio player above to listen to the full conversation.

