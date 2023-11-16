St. Paul Police Chief Axel Henry on one year on the job

Wednesday marks St. Paul Police Chief Axel Henry’s one year anniversary on the job.

He joined MPR News guest host Catharine Richert to talk about unforeseen challenges, depleting staff levels, hiring solutions, and how he’s addressing gun violence and school violence.

On the increased scrutiny around police and policing

I think it’s an impact that we’ve had in every role of every preceding chief, including me, through this whole process. Working with community and making sure that we have humanity and community focused efforts baked in everything we do is kind of a trademark for our department.

It’s been that way since I came here in the 90s. It’s just a responsibility that we have to do to carry forward over and over and over again and build on it and make it better.

On the unforeseen challenges of leading the force

It’s hard for me to complain about the challenges that I deal with in this job, because we have people out working in the field every day, we have investigators dealing with very complicated and difficult type crime scenes.

Probably one of the bigger challenges for me, personally, is just the pace of the schedule. There’s a lot of things going on, you’re responsible for a lot of work. But that’s what you sign up for when you do this job. So it isn’t something I would complain about.

Making sure that the men and women who work for us feel appreciated and recognized for the work that they do and that they know that what they do really matters is the biggest key for me.

On staff shortages and a $2 million grant to hire 30 officers

We’ve been looking at it as an overall holistic issue. This is a national problem. We’re not alone in this, we’re actually, I would argue, in better shape than most places.

We have hired 30 officers. Our academy classes are not at the size that we would like we are still short, our entire department overall is down just under 10 percent, which comparatively is better than most places. But it isn’t where we need to be and we continue to make efforts there.

Our best recruiting effort in that area is the fact that the community members themselves, not just the chief of police, is out saying come join us, come join this department. That has been wonderfully satisfying.

Our issue is not that we don’t have people that want to work here, the issue is that we don’t have enough people in general that want to go into law enforcement. That’s something that we are working on and we continue to work on.

We’re excited about what that has created for our potential because I think we’re opening up streams and avenues and drawing in folks that particularly in the past would not have been interested in this line of work and they are seeing really what this job truly, as opposed to what they think it is.

What we’re getting out of it is better police officers. So although it’s a struggle, I think that at the end of it, it will create an opportunity for greater improvement.

On efforts to reduce and prevent gun violence

What we’re really looking at is reducing gun violence across the board in every category … it’s now starting to grow and expand. For example, our gunshot wound victims in our city are down 39.6 percent. Our shots fired calls are down 38 percent.

Unfortunately, we haven’t seen the reductions I’d like to see in the homicide rate, but a part of that has to with something that’s come up that we didn't anticipate and that is that our edge weapon or knife homicides in our city have gone up.

We have a violence problem in our city like all cities do, but I’m very confident the direction we’re going. We’re also very excited that we are now expanding out to a new unit that’s being developed to deal with non fatal gunshot wounds.

We have a lot of shootings that don’t end up thankfully in homicides in the city, but we need to go after that area as well to make sure that we’re doing our very best to drive down all violence, particularly gun violence in our city.

On the rising count of conflicts involving knives

We have a violence problem in our communities and that’s not Minnesota specific or St. Paul specific. I think that we have a lot of folks out there that are frustrated and feeling hopeless, or whatever it is driving those things.

We clearly have drug epidemic and a problem in our country. For whatever reason, people are choosing to sort those problems out through violent means. People are fighting and using aggression at levels we haven’t seen that typically would have been maybe a fistfight 15 years ago.

For example, in 2022 there were five homicides in our city that involved edge weapons. Year to date this year, we’re already at eight. That just kind of shows you that upward trend. I think three years ago, it was only two.

On the department’s relationship with St. Paul public schools and efforts to reduce school violence

The choice of the school board is what the public would consider SROs, or school resource officers. We don’t have that formalized relationship in that manner. But we have a wonderful relationship with the schools. We’re talking to them daily. The superintendent and I probably speak once every couple of weeks, not just around emergencies or bad things, but just checking in.

We’re ready to help and support what the school efforts are, wherever that ends up. Everybody is on the same page with the mission that we want our kids to be safe in schools. And we want to make sure that safety is paramount for everybody.

We don’t feel like we need that formal relationship to make that happen. And even with all the issues around the law changes, and everything else, the relationship has been actually, I think, strengthened through that process as opposed to eroded.

On what’s worked best of the past year

I would say the biggest successes is the fact that we are seeing our officers and our investigators at every rank, every level, really doubling down on their efforts and commitment to the work they do on the field.

I will tell you that every success we’ve had around a technical skill, ability to investigate a case or perform a mechanical aspect of the job is bolstered by the fact that our department is full of people who really care about the community.

They understand that they’re a member of the community, not a police officer around the community, but they’re actually a part of it.

To me, the fact that that is growing and is embraced and is received — I get compliments every day, multiple times, about people seeing interactions with law enforcement, and they just they can’t say enough about how impressed they are with people that work here.

That makes me very happy because that’s exactly my experience and I know that’s what we’re capable of. It’s our job to push towards our potential as opposed to what you know, any other figure out there is how good can we be and how good can we be as community working together