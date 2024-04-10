Minnesota Uber/Lyft Drivers Association discusses likely postponement of rideshare ordinance

The Minneapolis City Council is considering delaying the start date of new policies on rideshare driver pay. A vote in Thursday’s council meeting could postpone the proposed ordinance to July 1 from May 1, 2024.

Eid Ali, president of the Minnesota Uber/Lyft Drivers Association (MULDA), has been following the issue since the new ordinance was proposed. He joined MPR News guest host Emily Reese to share what he’s hearing from rideshare drivers in Minneapolis.

