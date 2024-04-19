Cube Critics discuss ‘Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire’ and ‘The Invisible Fight’

Cube Critics Jacob Aloi and Max Sparber discuss a return to a 1980s franchise and an Estonian hard rock martial arts comedy.

The following are capsule reviews edited from the audio heard using the player above.

‘Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire’

“Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire” is a vintage continuation of the beloved franchise, directly following the 2021 sequel, “Ghostbusters: Afterlife.”

This installment recaptures the spirit of the original 1980s series, featuring a plot where an ancient god resurfaces in modern times, aiming to conquer the world with an array of ghosts — a true nod to the franchise’s roots.

The film transports viewers back to iconic New York settings, including the legendary Ghostbusters firehouse. It includes significant cameos from original cast members like Dan Aykroyd, who plays a major role, as well as Minnesota’s own Ernie Hudson.

Fun and nostalgic, it evokes the feel of a summer blockbuster, making its release outside the summer season a pleasant surprise. “Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire” provides classic Ghostbusters fun.

— Jacob Aloi

‘The Invisible Fight’

“The Invisible Fight” is a wildly unconventional film that plunges into the bizarre and vibrant scene of the 1970s USSR, where the premise is as outlandish as it is intriguing.

The plot revolves around a Soviet soldier who survives an attack by a band of heavy metal Chinese bandits — a surreal setup that leaves him the lone survivor obsessed with Black Sabbath and Kung Fu.

His journey takes him to an Eastern Orthodox Church where he trains as both a fighter and a holy man, blending martial arts with spiritual discipline. The film’s first 15 to 20 minutes are particularly striking, choreographed with the flair of a 1970s Shaw Brothers kung fu movie, yet infused with a heavy metal sensibility, thanks to a standout performance by Ursel Tilk, whose every move resonates with the extravagance of a 1980s hair metal video.

While the energy tapers in the monastery scenes, the film retains a charming silliness and visual beauty, making it a must-watch for those who revel in cinematic oddities.

“Invisible Fight,” with its blend of genres and stunning visuals, offers a beautifully shot, irresistibly weird viewing experience now available on streaming.

— Max Sparber