Minnesotan plans to be the first Black woman to kayak the Mississippi from source to sea

At the end of May, a Minneapolis kayaker will embark on a journey from the source of the Mississippi River at Lake Itasca to the Gulf of Mexico. Devin Brown would be the first Black woman to solo the length of the river.

She’ll be talking about the journey in a panel discussion on Thursday alongside Eddy Harris, an author and adventurer who has paddled the entire river twice. He wrote a memoir called “Mississippi Solo” reflecting on his first trip in the mid-1980s.

Brown and Harris joined MPR News host Cathy Wurzer to talk about the upcoming journey from source to sea.

The following is a transcription of the audio heard using the player above, lightly edited for clarity.

What has it taken to get to this point?

Brown: I moved to Minnesota specifically to pursue the Mississippi River. The energy that I experienced when I was here on a business trip in 2012 just lured me in and I wanted to know more.

And so changing cities, I was doing retail at the time, I had a pretty decent stint with poverty and just being dirt poor and working 80 hours a week to just keep a roof over my head that paddling wasn’t something that I was able to get to.

So when I changed careers to being a massage therapist, I found that stability that I needed and was able to grow and prosper from there and that helps me get back on the river and back on track. I also had a kid in that time, so now is the time. I got back on the river during COVID and I haven’t gotten off.

What stood out to you the most that you want to tell Devon about when it comes to your trip?

Harris: I’ve been in a canoe twice in my life, it’s just been both journeys were 2500 miles worth. So I don’t have any canoeing advice to give but if you’re on the lookout for the generosity of this country, you will find it on the Mississippi River.

The most striking thing to me was the the way people responded to my being on the river. There’s a vulnerability when you’re in a canoe on a big river. There’s a double vulnerability when you’re Black and on the river in a canoe. If I was shocked, it was by the generosity of almost everybody I ran across as I’m coming down the river.

How did it change you personally to go down the river?

Harris: Well, the first year, it changed me in that I was not an outdoorsy person at all. I’m a city kid. I was more comfortable with concrete under my feet than grass. And suddenly I became a major camper, a major fly fisherman — I just became much more aware of the great outdoors and wanting to be in it. And I’ve spent much more time outdoors because of that trip I became a hiker, I’ve been hiking in the Pyrenees and hiking in the Alps and it all stems from the journey on the Mississippi River.

Are you hoping to get other folks of color out there?

Brown: Last summer, I spent time working with Mississippi Park connection, specifically doing BIPOC tours from the northern Mississippi to Boom Island. And just the amount of outdoor experience that people sought out just after that one touch point was breathtaking. So exactly what Eddie was saying, in regards to how spending time on the river just transformed him into an outdoorsman. That’s what I saw happen to the people that participated in my panels.

"Even swimming in swimming pools, there’s a lot of initiatives happening in the Twin Cities to get swim lessons for adults and and children of color," Brown said. Samara Gaitan | Courtesy of Devin Brown

Why do you think folks of color don't take advantage of the outdoors?

Harris: Where am I came down the river in the second time, I spent a little time with a group called wilderness experience, where I spent a morning paddling with a bunch of young teenagers of color and they just had no experience with the river. One of the things I said to them was the reason we don’t have this experience more often is that in some subtle way, we don’t think it’s ours.

And in this case is the Mississippi River, but in a larger context, it’s the entire country. And we exclude ourselves for many, many things, because we just don’t feel it’s our place. And as Devin said, she’s trying to encourage people of color, to go down the river, or to have an experience with nature.

I think everybody should have that experience. What we miss in this country, especially now in his political climate, is contact with our neighbors. We should all go down the Mississippi River or do something similar to that, so that we can meet other people and see that we are not the enemy. We are all in this together. We’re all in this canoe in some way or another together. And that’s what we need to figure out.

Brown: Yeah, I also think that it’s the history of how people have been traumatized by water, whether it’s prosperous Black towns have been turned into lakes or the closure of swimming pools that happened during Jim Crow. A lot of Black people are afraid of water due to those historical events, and there are so many more to name, but that gives a lot of pause to people wanting to get into a boat, especially on the Mississippi River.

And in Minnesota the Mississippi River is relatively calm, it’s a safe space. With the water levels being what they are, it’s the perfect time to experience and and get safe there but there’s definitely a disconnect between Black people and water. Even swimming in swimming pools, there’s a lot of initiatives happening in the Twin Cities to get swim lessons for adults and and children of color.

Brown hopes to complete the trip in 50 days, which would be five days faster than the record. MPR News will continue to follow her journey.

