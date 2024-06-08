Ask a Bookseller: ‘We Mostly Come Out at Night’ edited by Rob Costello

On The Thread’s Ask a Bookseller series, we talk to independent booksellers all over the country to find out what books they’re most excited about right now.

Emma Presnell of Carmichaels Bookstore in Louisville, Ky., recommends a brand new short story collection that was released just in time for Pride Month.

It’s a YA anthology called “We Mostly Come Out at Night: 15 Queer Tales of Monsters, Angels, and Other Creatures,” edited by Rob Costello.

Here’s what Emma has to say: This is one of the best collections of works in the young adult genre that I’ve seen in a really long time. Every single story has something so unique about it that makes it shine, but the stories also complement each other and no one story feels like it's out-shadowing the others.

"We Mostly Come Out at Night: 15 Queer Tales of Monsters, Angels & Other Creatures," edited by Rob Costello. Courtesy of Running Press Kids

To have so many new voices within the queer and trans community in the young adult genre coming together has been so fascinating. And the spins on the different monsters has just been one of the most delightful things to see.

Some of the stories involve monsters that appear in our day to day. Like, it’s just kind of weird, but we go along with it. Others are right on the edge of being spooky, but not being too scary that you’re gonna completely not be able to sleep at night.

— Emma Presnell

While Emma says no story overshadows the others, she says the story about Mothman continued to haunt her for days, "but in the best way possible."