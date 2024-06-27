Art Hounds: Shakespeare in a sculpture park

From MPR News, Art Hounds are members of the Minnesota arts community who look beyond their own work to highlight what’s exciting in local art. Their recommendations are lightly edited from the audio heard in the player above.

Want to be an Art Hound? Submit here.

Shakespeare in the sculpture park

Rachel Coyne of Lindstrom is looking forward to heading to nearby Franconia Sculpture Park on July 27 to see Shakespeare in the park.

Classical Actors Ensemble will perform Shakespeare’s mistaken-identity comedy “Twelfth Night, or What You Will,” The show is free. Picnics are encouraged, as are patrons of all ages.

Support the News you Need Gifts from individuals keep MPR News accessible to all - free of paywalls and barriers.

This week’s performances include Friday at Newell Park in St. Paul, Saturday at Lake of the Isles in Minneapolis and Sunday at Vermillion Falls Park in Hastings. All shows start at 7 p.m. and run for two hours. “Twelfth Night” runs at various Twin Cities parks through July 14.

The Franconia Sculpture Park is a particularly special location, Rachel says, because the actors move around the sculpture park and incorporate some of the art into their performance.

She still remembers the group’s performance of “The Tempest” last year, which staged the show’s happy ending with Franconia’s giant ring sculpture in the background, forming a literal full circle for the story.

She looks forward to seeing which sculptures the performers play around — and on — this year.

Pro tip from Rachel: Bring a picnic, and don’t forget your bug spray.

— Rachel Coyne

Romeo and Juliet with Latin flair

Claudia V. Garcia, who describes herself as a “paralegal by day, actor/singer/artist by soul,” loved Teatro del Pueblo’s adaptation of “Romeo and Juliet,” entitled “Love in a Time of Hate.”

Developed in association with the Bach Society of Minnesota, the show’s run continues tonight through June 30 at Luminary Arts Center in Minneapolis.

Claudia says: I laughed, cheered, got butterflies cried and was very proud, mucho orgullo, to see our raza represented in such a beautiful production.

The cast is excellent, represented by a plethora of talented local Latinx artists and people of color in the Twin Cities.

You hear hip hop, spoken word, little bit of bilingual Spanglish. A lot of connections to modernity. And that really resonated with younger crowds, bringing “Romeo and Juliet” into the now.

— Claudia V. Garcia

Samuel Osborne-Huerta (right) helps up Paulina Aparicio-Rosales (left) during a rehearsal of "Love in a Time of Hate." Stephen Maturen for MPR News

A North Shore soundscape

Minneapolis musician Crystal Brinkman wants people to know about “The Seeker,” a self-led audio story with original music designed for Sugarloaf Cove in Schroeder on the North Shore.

Created and voiced by Diver Van Avery, “The Seeker” is a 45-minute story that unfolds along an easy, one-mile hiking trail. The story is available through October.

Avery has been very connected to that specific location in their own life and got the opportunity to research and be at that site over many months, creating an immersive story experience to connect with the land.

There are two upcoming events this summer. On July 27, there will be a free, family-friendly community concert featuring the musicians Crystal Myslajek and Peter Morrow, who contributed to “The Seeker” soundtrack. The concert is 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

On Aug. 18, Diver will conduct a free creative writing workshop at the Sugarloaf Cove Nature Center. Registration required.

“The Seeker” is available through October.

Crystal says: This story really brings you through Diver’s very gorgeous and poetic words through the headphones that you are wearing — which can either be your own or Sugarloaf Cove Visitor Center does have headphones to borrow. Their voice is leading you through spaces and places that very much have to do with where you are but then also is grounded in themes of love and connection. And it's all supported by this gorgeous original music.

— Crystal Brinkman