Voter guide helps Minnesotans prepare for November elections

As early voting kicks off in Minnesota for the upcoming general election on Nov. 5, many voters may feel overwhelmed by the sheer number of races and candidates on their ballot, particularly for local offices. To help Minnesotans make informed decisions, MPR News has launched an in-depth voter guide with information on thousands of candidates statewide.

Michael Olson, MPR News’ deputy managing editor for digital, explains how MPR News’ Voter Guide serves as a comprehensive resource for voters navigating their ballots this fall.

A tool for informed voting

The voter guide is designed to give voters easy access to critical information about candidates running for various offices, from U.S. Senate races to school board positions. Every candidate was asked to answer three key questions: why they are running, what they aim to accomplish and their relevant experience. These responses are published exactly as received, ensuring voters hear directly from the candidates.

Olson highlights this format was chosen to encourage candidates to share their unique perspectives in their own voice.

“We wanted to avoid the repetitive answers that can come from focusing too much on specific issues,” he says. “This new format allows for more varied, personal responses.”

3,000+ races covered

The voter guide includes more than 3,000 races from across Minnesota, covering everything from high-profile contests for U.S. Senate and House seats to local elections for mayors, city councils and county commissioners. There’s even coverage of judicial races and school board positions.

One of the key features of the guide is its inclusion of candidate responses in multiple languages, including Spanish, Somali and Hmong, helping to ensure Minnesota’s diverse population can access the information they need in their preferred language.

A growing resource

With over 1,000 candidates already participating, more responses are coming in daily. For candidates who did not submit answers, MPR News staff researched their platforms to provide basic information. Additionally, voters can use the guide to reach out directly to candidates who have not yet responded, allowing for even greater voter engagement.

Neutral and non-partisan

In an era of increasing political polarization, MPR News is committed to maintaining objectivity in its election coverage. The voter guide focuses on providing factual, unedited responses without editorializing. Olson notes MPR News has partnered with non-partisan organizations like Populist to ensure the guide remains neutral.

Easy access, simple use

Voters can access MPR News’ Voter Guide online at mprnews.org/election. They’ll find profiles of all participating candidates, links to their campaign websites and other relevant materials to help them make informed decisions.

To look up what is on your ballot and what related information MPR News has on candidates in your area, simply enter your address here.