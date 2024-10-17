Be the first: Success stories from Minnesota's trailblazers

For immigrants to America, so much is new. New culture, new language, new systems, new opportunities.

The learning curve is steep. But eventually, someone pushes through to a new level and becomes the first in their community to achieve a goal. Maybe they become the first in their family to graduate from college, or the first to start a small business. Maybe they are the first to purchase farmland or the first to publish a book that integrates their culture into the American story.

On Oct. 17, MPR News’ North Star Journey Live is partnering with Sahan Journal to host a conversation about firsts. What do these trailblazers from immigrant communities have in common? What are the unique rewards and challenges that come with being the first to embark on a new journey?

The evening will be hosted by MPR News editor Nina Moini, who herself is the first American journalist in her immigrant family, and Sahan Journal digital producer Alberto Gomez.

Panelists include Chenue Her, the first Hmong man to become a TV news anchor; Rodrigo Cala, who is the first in his family to buy a farm; Michael Vang, one of the first Hmong soccer players in the U.S.; Zaynab Mohamed, the first person under age 26 to win a seat in the Minnesota Senate; and Emona Htoo, one of the first Karen children’s book authors in the U.S.

Please join us for the celebration on Oct. 17 from 6-8 p.m. The event is free and open to the public, but registration is required. If you can’t make it in person, tune in on Oct. 24 at 9 a.m. for a recording of the conversation.