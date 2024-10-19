Ask a Bookseller: ‘The Spellshop’ by Sarah Beth Durst

On The Thread’s Ask a Bookseller series, we talk to independent booksellers all over the country to find out what books they’re most excited about right now.

Do you crave all things cozy once the autumn leaves start to turn?

"The Spellshop" by Sarah Beth Durst. Courtesy of Tor

Ellie Petres of The Book Garden in Bountiful, Utah, recommends a feel-good romantasy read, perfect for fans of “Legends and Lattes.”

It’s called “The Spellshop” by Sarah Beth Durst.

The novel follows Kiela, a librarian, and her sentient spider plant assistant, Caz. When a revolution in the city declares magic illegal and her library is burnt, Kiela gathers up all the spellbooks she can carry, along with Caz, and sets sail for the small island where Kiela was raised — though she hasn’t seen it in years.

There, she finds an old cottage to fix up, a handsome neighbor, and a purpose: the island is slowly dying, and she has just the spells to help both land and people flourish once again. Since magic is illegal, she hides her spells in the jams she sells.

The book is marketed as “a Hallmark rom-com full of mythical creatures and fueled by cinnamon rolls and magic,” and Ellie says that description is exactly on point.