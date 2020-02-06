Give Now
Jump into the Minnesota Made Matchup. Submit your pick for the best thing created in Minnesota — a person, a work of art, an idea or invention — and make a case for why you chose it. You can also make your case in a video on Twitter or Instagram and tag #MNMade — we’ll share the most compelling arguments with the rest of our audience.

We'll pair them in head-to-head contests throughout the member drive starting February 19.

Become a member! Support MPR News as we continue to deliver vital and informative reporting aimed at helping you understand the world around you and keeping you engaged in your community.

