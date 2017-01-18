Prince tax deadline looms

The Prince estate has a tax payment due on Saturday. According to the Associated Press, taxes will likely eat up almost half of the estate's value, which has been estimated at about $200 million. The pop icon died of an accidental overdose last April, leaving no known will.

Star Tribune reporter Emma Nelson joined MPR News host Tom Weber for an update on the Prince estate—its tax bill, its heirs, and its future.

To hear the entire conversation us the audio player above.