What criminal justice looks like in Native American communities

A group of about 40 people protest the fatal shooting in 2015 of Philip Quinn by St. Paul Police officers. The Native Lives Matter group said Quinn was mentally ill during the gathering at Indian Mounds Park in St. Paul on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2016.

Native Americans make up less than 1 percent of the overall population, but comprise 1.9 percent of those fatally shot by police.

That's according to a report from the Center on Juvenile and Criminal Justice, which found that Native Americans are the racial group most likely have a police encounter turn fatal.

On MPR News with Kerri Miller, we continued our series on criminal justice with a conversation about what justice looks like in the Native American community.

Colette Routel, co-director of the Indian Law Program at Mitchell Hamline School of Law, Matthew Fletcher, director of the Indigenous Law and Policy Center and law professor at Michigan State University, and Jill Doerfler, associate professor and department head of American Indian Studies at the University of Minnesota-Duluth, joined MPR News host Kerri Miller.

Throughout the month of January, we've been hosting a series of discussions on criminal justice. We've talked about private prisons, the rising number of incarcerated women, reform in the eyes of a county attorney and a broad roundtable discussion.