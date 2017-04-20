Art Hounds: A percussive dance collaboration

Zorongo Flamenco and Flying Foot Forum share the stage this weekend at Cowles Center for Dance and the Performing Arts in Minneapolis.

This week on Art Hounds: "Sistah Solo/Being Brotha" at Intermedia Arts, Whitmanesque poetry in Duluth and a joint performance by Zorongo Flamenco and Flying Foot Forum.

Composer and theater artist Craig Harris has been attending performances by both Zorongo Flamenco and Flying Foot Forum for years, so he's thrilled to see that they're sharing the same stage this weekend at the Cowles Center for Dance and the Performing Arts in downtown Minneapolis. The two companies will present respective works as well "Las Madres," a joint piece they created on the desaparecidos (disappeared) in Argentina. Harris looks forward to a rhythm-filled evening.

Anne Adabra, founder of the Minnesota Haitian Cultural Center, is headed to Intermedia Arts this weekend for "Sistah Solo/Being Brothas." This evening of empowering solo performances — celebrating both women and men — will feature film, dance, music, spoken word and more. Performances are at 7 p.m. April 21 and 22.

Writer and teacher Avesa Rockwell will be at Peace Church in Duluth this Sunday for a reading of new poems by Gary Boelhower and Crystal Spring Gibbins. Rockwell says both poets share a love for nature that evokes Walt Whitman. Gibbons writes with passion of the lake; Boelhower contemplates the complex power of naming things. The reading and celebration begin at 2 p.m.