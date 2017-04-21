The Revolution to deejay on The Current on 'Prince Day'

Today's Morning Edition music is based on events Friday marking the one-year anniversary of Prince's death, including a performance at Paisley Park by the band that backed him up during the Purple Rain era: the Revolution.

It's actually the first stop on a short reunion tour for the band, which includes performances in Chicago, New York and Philadelphia.

At 4 p.m. on our sister station The Current, members of the Revolution will become the DJs for an hour, introducing their favorite Prince songs in a special Theft of the Dial segment.