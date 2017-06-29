New law will require police to complete new training

A new law takes effect July 1 requiring all Minnesota police officers to go through special training in conflict de-escalation, mental health response and implicit bias.

Each of Minnesota's approximately 11,000 officers will need to complete 16 hours of such training every three years.

Some police forces in the state already require much more of this kind of training — others none at all.

MPR's Cathy Wurzer spoke with APM Reports investigative reporter Curtis Gilbert, who recently finished an extensive piece into police training around the country.

