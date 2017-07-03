Driver dies in Brainerd International Raceway crash

Mel Shaw Brainerd International Raceway

A longtime racecar driver died Sunday in a crash at Brainerd International Raceway.

Mel Shaw, 70, of New Jersey, was killed when his car went off the track and crashed into a concrete wall.

Shaw was racing in the Trans Am Series when he ran off the track at turn 3, according to a news release from BIR. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

BIR owner Jed Copham said Shaw was a serious competitor despite his age who was racing in several events over the weekend.

"He loved what he did," Copham said. "He had fun doing it. And at his age to be competing at the level he did was incredible in my book."

Copham said it appeared Shaw might have had health issues before the crash. Other drivers reported he was driving erratically, didn't let up on the throttle and didn't hit the brakes or try to turn before hitting the barrier.

Copham said this is the first fatality at BIR in the 12 years he's owned the track. The last fatal crash occurred in 2001 when a motorcyclist was killed.

"Most of the time when we have incidents out here, people walk away," he said. "But we all know it's not a guarantee, so it is a sad moment."

The crash is under investigation by the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office.