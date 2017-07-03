Quiz: Could you pass the U.S. citizenship test?

What's your civics IQ? Last year, a survey conducted by the Annenberg Public Policy Center found that only a quarter of Americans could name all three branches of government.

In honor of Independence Day, which celebrates the anniversary of the adoption of the Declaration of Independence in 1776, let's take a hard look at how much we know — or don't know — about our government and U.S. history.

Can you correctly name the three branches of government? Do you know who the current speaker of the House is? Or who's considered the "Father of our Country"?

If not, you'd probably fail the naturalization test given to people who want to become U.S. citizens. You wouldn't be alone, though.

A 2016 survey by the Annenberg Public Policy Center found that only a quarter of Americans could name all three branches of government.

Meanwhile an NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll found that only 77 percent of the Americans surveyed can tell you from whom the United States declared its independence in 1776 (It was Britain, people). Fifteen percent were unsure and 8 percent mentioned another country.

Put yourself to the test below. We pulled these 15 questions from the 100 for the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services naturalization test. Applicants are asked up to 10 of the 100 civics questions. In order to pass, applicants must answer six out of 10 questions correctly.