Listen: Is the media biased?

President Trump and his staff have spent a lot of time the last few months complaining about bias in the media and what they describe as fake news.

But what's the difference between bias in the news and "fake" news? What causes bias and, if the media are biased, how can they become more objective?

MPR News host Kerri Miller sought answers to those questions with Thomas Patterson, a Harvard University professor of government and the press, and Politico media reporter Hadas Gold.

