Parables of Neptune creates 'Afrofuturist R&B'

This week on Art Hounds this week: Parables of Neptune's "Afrofuturist R&B," the Twin Cities Open Partner Dance Competitions and an art exhibition that combines painting and glassblowing in Fergus Falls.

DJ Ali Elabbady (aka Egypto Knuckles) is psyched to be going to Icehouse Thursday night to see Parables of Neptune, consisting of City Pages award-winning R&B vocalist Lady Midnight and Afrokeys, former co-writer/keyboardist for Atmosphere. Elabbady describes their music as "Afrofuturistic R&B with a pulse." Doors open at 9:30 p.m., and the music starts at 10 p.m.

Dance instructor Paul Stachour recommends heading to the Marriott Hotel in downtown Minneapolis this weekend for the Twin Cities Open Partner Dance Competitions. There you can see people tango, waltz and swing their way across the ballroom floor, from beginners to national champions.

Arts organizer Jacinta Zens went to see "Refraction" at the Lake Region Arts Council in Fergus Falls and was impressed by the creative collaboration of painter Jenny Field and glass blower John Olesen. Whether it's his glass creations inspired by her paintings, or her paintings inspired by his glass art, or creations that meld the two, Zens says the work is a celebration of color and light. On view through July 31.