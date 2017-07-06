Family, friends to mark one year since Castile shooting

Memorials to Philando Castile were left in June near the corner of Larpenteur Avenue and Fry Street in Falcon Heights.

The family and friends of Philando Castile are planning to mark one year since he was killed by a police officer with events near the place where he died.

Castile was shot and killed by St. Anthony Police officer Jeronimo Yanez during a traffic stop in Falcon Heights, Minn., on July 6, 2016. His girlfriend, Diamond Reynolds, was in the passenger seat and live-streamed the aftermath of the shooting on Facebook.

A jury found Yanez not guilty on manslaughter and weapons charges related to the shooting last month.

Castile's family plans to gather at 6:30 p.m. at Gibbs Farm in Falcon Heights Thursday evening. The event, "Philando's Celebration of Life Anniversary," is being billed as "a day of love, life, healing, food, music and a celebration of Philando's life." It is scheduled to end with a candlelight vigil at 9:15 p.m. at Larpenteur Avenue and Fry Street, the intersection where the traffic stop took place.

Reynolds is hosting the other event scheduled for Thursday. "Black Love: A Remembrance Celebration" is scheduled to begin around 4 p.m. at Como Park in St. Paul. Reynolds and hear then-4-year-old daughter, who was also in the car at the time of the shooting, plan to speak at the event.

Castile's family is also planning a lantern release on Friday evening in Falcon Heights.