Family, friends to mark one year since Castile shooting

The family and friends of Philando Castile are planning to mark one year since he was killed by a police officer with events near the place where he died.
Castile was shot and killed by St. Anthony Police officer Jeronimo Yanez during a traffic stop in Falcon Heights, Minn., on July 6, 2016. His girlfriend, Diamond Reynolds, was in the passenger seat and live-streamed the aftermath of the shooting on Facebook.
A jury found Yanez not guilty on manslaughter and weapons charges related to the shooting last month.
Castile's family plans to gather at 6:30 p.m. at Gibbs Farm in Falcon Heights Thursday evening. The event, "Philando's Celebration of Life Anniversary," is being billed as "a day of love, life, healing, food, music and a celebration of Philando's life." It is scheduled to end with a candlelight vigil at 9:15 p.m. at Larpenteur Avenue and Fry Street, the intersection where the traffic stop took place.
Reynolds is hosting the other event scheduled for Thursday. "Black Love: A Remembrance Celebration" is scheduled to begin around 4 p.m. at Como Park in St. Paul. Reynolds and hear then-4-year-old daughter, who was also in the car at the time of the shooting, plan to speak at the event.
Castile's family is also planning a lantern release on Friday evening in Falcon Heights.