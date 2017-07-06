Listen: What options does the U.S. have in North Korea?

North Korea on Tuesday test-launched a missile that some experts believe is capable of reaching the U.S. states of Alaska and Hawaii and possibly even the U.S. Pacific Northwest.

President Trump has said he would confront North Korea "very strongly."

But just what options does the U.S. have in responding to North Korean aggression?

MPR News host Kerri Miller talked to David Kang, director of the Korean Studies Institute at the University of Southern California, for the latest on what's happening on the Korean peninsula.

Use the audio player above to hear the full segment.