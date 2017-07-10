Stop procrastinating and renew those Minnesota tabs now

Driver and Vehicle Services Nancy Yang | MPR News

If you need to renew your driver's license or your car's license tabs by the end of the month, you'll need to get on it — like this week. Minnesota's Department of Public Safety and its Driver and Vehicle Services offices are upgrading their computer systems, which means some services won't be available later this month.

July 17-24: Online vehicle tab renewals and other online services will be unavailable.

July 20-24: Prepare for limited services at all office locations as well. Tab renewal, plate replacement and title applications won't be available between these dates.

Driver's license, permit or ID card renewal and application services will be available but some offices may have different hours or be closed.

It's best to check with your local office for hours during the system upgrade.

July 22: Driver's license services will be unavailable. Most DVS and deputy registrar offices will be closed that day.

Consider yourselves warned.