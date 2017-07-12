Missing Stearns County girl found safe

Sienna Paige Stice Stearns County Sheriff's Office

A Kimball, Minn., teen who left home Sunday and became the subject of a law enforcement search has been found safe, authorities said Wednesday.

Sienna Paige Stice, 17, told her parents she was going for a walk Sunday afternoon, and hadn't been home since, officials said Wednesday as they sought the public's help finding her. She'd last been seen Sunday at about 5 p.m. on Powder Ridge Road near Highway 15 north of Kimball, and appeared to be heading home.

Officials also said they were concerned because Stice was taking an unspecified medication but didn't have any with her at the time.

Stearns County posted a message Wednesday afternoon saying the sheriff's office had found her at a residence in Sherburne County. No other information was immediately available.