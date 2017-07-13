BCA identifies man, 7 officers involved in Chisago county shooting

A man suspected in a carjacking was fired upon by all seven law enforcement officers at the scene, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said Thursday.

The BCA said Gregory Shawn Thrower, 39, of Kinston, North Carolina, was fatally shot by Chisago County Sheriff's Office deputies and a Minnesota State Patrol officer on Monday, after a 911 call reporting an armed carjacking.

Later, OnStar, a communication and navigation service, transferred a call to the sheriff's office. A man the BCA identified as Thrower made threats to kill himself and "asked law enforcement to come to his location to pick up his daughter," the BCA said.

When officers arrived, Thrower came out of a field "with tall reeds" about 30 feet away from officers, pointing a handgun at them. The BCA said all seven officers at the scene fired their guns at Thrower, killing him.

His 7-year-old daughter was found uninjured in a vehicle about 30 feet away.

The BCA identified the law enforcement on leave. Six serve in the Chisago sheriff's office: Deputy Scotty Finnegan, Deputy Tom Hanson, Investigator Cliff Sheppeck, Sgt. Matt Beckman, Sgt. Jason Foster, Sgt. Kyle Puelston.

Minnesota State Trooper Travis Elmer was also put on standard leave.

The BCA is investigating.