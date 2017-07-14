X Games closures top Twin Cities weekend road woes

Updated 1:19 p.m. | Posted 12 p.m.

The X Games will be awesome this weekend unless you're trying to drive around U.S. Bank Stadium.

The previously announced Minneapolis street closures are likely the biggest construction hassle Twin Cities drivers will face this weekend.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation doesn't have much new work planned for the weekend. But here's a reminder for later next week: MnDOT is planning to close Interstate 94 eastbound at the Portland Avenue tunnel at 11 p.m. Wednesday overnight until 5 a.m. Thursday.

Here are a couple other things to watch for this weekend.

I-35E, Vadnais Heights

• MnDOT had planned to reduce northbound I-35E to two lanes from County Road E to Minnesota Highway 96 this weekend. On Friday afternoon, however, MnDOT said it was rescheduling the lane closure. A new date has not been set.

U.S. Highway 169, Edina to Golden Valley

The following ramps are now closed:

• Northbound Highway to Minnesota Highway 7

• Southbound Highway 169 to Minnetonka Boulevard

• Southbound Highway 169 to 5th St/Lincoln Drive

Driving around greater Minnesota this weekend? MnDOT has a map for that: