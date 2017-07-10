I-94 east shutdown Tuesday night in Minneapolis

A stretch of Interstate 94 east in Minneapolis will be closed overnight late Tuesday into Wednesday while crews work inside the Portland Avenue tunnel, the Minnesota Department of Transportation said Monday.

The interstate will close at the Portland Avenue tunnel at 11 p.m. Tuesday. It's expected to reopen at 5 a.m. Wednesday, July 12.

Drivers will be detoured to Interstate 35W south to 46th Street to I-35W north to I-94 east. The ramp from Interstate 394 east to I-94 east will also be closed, MnDOT said.

The work is part of agency's I-94 Minneapolis to Brooklyn Center project that started in March.