St. Paul police investigate body found in garage

St. Paul Police have arrested two people in connection with a dead body found in a garage in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood.

On Friday, around 3 p.m. someone called police to report a dead body in a garage on the 600 block of Lawson Avenue East.

Homicide investigators and the Ramsey County Medical Examiner were called to the scene.

St. Paul Police Spokesman Steve Linders said the body could've been there for a few days or more than a week.

"We don't know exactly who the victim is," he said. "We don't know how the victim died or how the victim got into the garage at this point. It's something our homicide investigators are trying to piece together."

The medical examiner is trying to identify the victim and determine the cause of death.

Two people who live at the home in front of the garage were interviewed by investigators and taken into custody.

A 49-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder, while a 47-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of interfering with a dead body, concealing evidence.

Police believe the victim and the suspect knew one another.

Linders said it is the 12th call for service to the house in the last 12 months. Those calls have included methamphetamine possession, fights, domestics and property crimes.

"In the course of a year to have 12 calls for service, some of them fairly serious, the house was at least known to officers," he said.

Linders said it is the 15th homicide in St. Paul this year.