Kaler: Even with tuition hike U of M will stay competitive

University of Minnesota president Eric Kaler joined host Tom Weber to talk about tuition hikes and more.

Kaler said that even though out-of-state students will now be paying about $25,000 a year, that puts the University of Minnesota in line with other Big 10 colleges.

"We're the second-lowest out-of-state tuition institution in the Big 10. Only Nebraska is less expensive," he said.

There is external pressure to increase nonresident tuition. The mid-point for members of the Big 10 is $35,000 a year, which Kaler said is the goal for the University.

In-state undergrads on the Twin Cities campus will see a tuition increase of 2 percent.

Kaler said that even with the increase, the university will remain competitive with other larger state universities.

That increase for students coming from other states is only for their first year. Students who have "made a commitment" to the university will see an increase of 5 percent, according to Kaler.

The university's freshman class size is also increasing: Kaler said the school expects more than 6,000 freshmen this fall.

"We don't anticipate any significant challenges" said Kaler regarding class sizes and housing.

