Appetites: Nonprofit-led farmers markets giving out free food

While many accept farmers markets accept SNAP payments for Minnesotans on food assistance programs, fresh produce can still be expensive.

But some nonprofits are setting up farmers markets to give fruits and vegetables away to people who may not otherwise be able to afford them.

List: Free farmers markets in the Twin cities metro area and greater Minnesota

Christine Pulver is the director of the Basic Needs Program at Keystone Community Services in St. Paul, one of the organizations putting on these free farmers markets. She joined All Things Considered host Tom Crann to discuss the effort.

