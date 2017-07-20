Art Hounds: Algerian folk tales come to life in 'Sunrise at Midnight'

This week on Art Hounds: Algerian folk tales come to life, plus a dance festival in Battle Lake and a vibrant retrospective at the Textile Center.

Pillsbury House Theatre's Emily Zimmer recommends checking out Taous Khazem's new show, "Sunrise at Midnight." Khazem has family roots in Algeria, and for this show she and composer Aaron Gabriel traveled to Algeria to listen to traditional Kabyle folk stories and music. They've brought several of those stories together to create an evening that's by turns lustful and funny. Performances run July 20-30 at Dreamland Arts in St. Paul.

Springboard for the Arts' Michele Anderson says contemporary dancers from around the country are coming to Battle Lake, Minn., for the annual DanceBARN Festival July 24-30. The festival allows dancers to escape to a more rural area to learn from another; meanwhile, the community is welcome to take classes or attend performances. The week culminates in a site-specific dance at a lumberyard.

Costume designer Sonya Berlovitz enjoyed seeing the work of her late friend Sara Langworthy on display at the Textile Center in Minneapolis. Langworthy was a dynamic artist who made wall hangings, jewelry, costumes and other colorful pieces; she was also a regular teacher at the Textile Center. Her life was cut short by ovarian cancer last December. "Sara D. Langworthy: A Retrospective" runs through Aug. 26.