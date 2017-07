Minneapolis Police Chief Janee Harteau and Mayor Betsy Hodges speak with reporters Oct. 21, 2016 to discuss the findings of an internal investigation by the department into the fatal shooting of Jamar Clark.

Minneapolis police chief Janee Harteau speaks to the press at 5 p.m. today at the Emergency Operations Training Facility in northeast Minneapolis. It is the first time she has spoken since the shooting of Justine Ruszczyk on Saturday. We'll be live when the press conference begins.