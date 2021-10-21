Judge set to sentence former officer Noor on lesser conviction in killing of Ruszczyk

Former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor could soon be a free man. He’s scheduled to appear in Hennepin County District Court Thursday to be resentenced after the Minnesota Supreme Court overturned his third-degree murder conviction last month.

Noor’s remaining conviction of second-degree manslaughter carries a much lower presumptive sentence than the 12 1/2 years he received for the 2017 shooting death of Justine Ruszczyk. The 40-year-old Minneapolis woman called 911 to report she heard someone screaming and believed an assault was happening. When Ruszczyk appeared at the police vehicle’s window, Noor shot her.

Noor will be sentenced by Judge Kathryn Quaintance, who presided over his trial. The lesser charge of second-degree manslaughter carries a presumptive sentence of between 41 and 57 months.

Noor’s attorney, Thomas Plunkett, is asking the court to sentence Noor to 41 months, which along with time served may mean Noor would be released soon under supervision.

Plunkett argued in a brief filed with the court that Noor should be sentenced at the low end of the guidelines partly because of the “harsh conditions” he experienced while held in segregation at the Oak Park Heights prison. Noor has spent most of his time at a correctional facility out of state.

“Mr. Noor has shown to be a model prisoner,” Plunkett wrote in the court filing. “Continuing to keep Mr. Noor imprisoned would be unnecessary if the goal of this court is reformative justice, as Mr. Noor has shown that he [is] a positive member of society and is willing to assist his community.”

The presumptive sentence of 48 months would mean Noor may be released near the end of the year. A sentence at the higher end of the scale could extend Noor’s prison stay until next summer.

Quaintance has a lot of discretion about the sentence she issues, said Angi Porter, a former adjunct professor at Mitchell Hamline School of Law, who is now a research fellow at Georgetown University Law Center.

”It’s not as simple as just looking at the sentencing guidelines and doing an equation. There are additional factors, the nature of the crime, the actual facts that distinguish this from any other incident, firing off a gun without knowing exactly who he was firing at,” Porter said. “All of that plays into it.”

At Noor’s previous sentencing, he apologized to Ruszczyk’s family for taking her life. Her fiance, Don Damond, told the court in his victim impact statement that the day she was killed was the last time he felt “happiness, a sense of trust and that everything could be OK.” Ruszczyk’s father, John Ruszczyk, said he would never feel whole again, and asked that Noor be given the maximum sentence.

Ruszczyk called 911 on July 15, 2017. Noor and his partner Matthew Harrity responded to the call, driving through the alley with their headlights off.

Harrity and Noor testified that they were about to leave the alley when they heard what sounded like a thump on the squad. Noor, who was in the passenger seat, testified that he saw a blonde woman in a pink shirt and feared for his and Harrity’s life. He fired once, hitting Ruszczyk in the abdomen. She died at the scene.

Neither officer activated body-worn cameras until after the shooting. The video from Noor, Harrity and other officers show a chaotic scene as firefighters and paramedics tried to save Ruszczyk’s life. Officers repeatedly switched off body cameras, including the sergeant overseeing the crime scene while interacting with Noor in what she told the court was a “private conversation.”

Ruszczyk’s killing sparked protests in the Twin Cities and outrage in her native Australia. It also led to the resignation of Police Chief Janeé Harteau. The family later reached a $20 million civil settlement with the city of Minneapolis in Ruszczyk’s killing.