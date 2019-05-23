Video: Confusion, disbelief as MPD officers rush to Ruszczyk shooting

Mohamed Noor at the scene of the 2017 shooting of Justine Ruszcyk.
Body-camera videos released on May 23, 2019 show officers responding to the 2017 police shooting of Justine Ruszczyk. The footage, which includes conversations with Mohamed Noor, is among the 300-plus trial exhibits that a judge ordered released. 