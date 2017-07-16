Woman dies after being shot by Minneapolis officer, BCA investigating

Updated: 12:25 p.m. | Posted: 10:22 a.m.

The state's Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has confirmed that a woman has died after being shot by a Minneapolis police officer in South Minneapolis.

Her identity has not yet been made public. In a statement, the BCA said it's still investigating the shooting north of the 5100 block of Washburn Avenue South in the city's Fulton neighborhood.

Around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, two Minneapolis police officers responded to a 911 call of a possible assault. One officer shot and killed the woman.

The BCA notes the two officers did not have their body cameras turned on, nor did the squad camera record the fatal shooting.

The Hennepin county Medical Examiner's Office is now conducting an autopsy, and plans to release the name of the woman once family has been notified.