A new spy thriller that's 'very well-researched -- and very scary'

'A Single Spy' by William Christie Courtesy of publisher

Vivien Jennings of Rainy Day Books says that this new spy thriller "grabs you from the very first scene and never lets go."

It opens in 1936, when the Russian secret police catch a 16-year-old boy who escaped from an orphanage. They've been watching him for months: He's been living on the street as a thief, but he shows impressive language skills and ingenuity under fire.

They make him a deal: Spy for Russia and take on a mission in Nazi Germany, or spend the rest of your life in prison.

Christie is a history buff, Jennings said, and he "decided to write the novel after discovering in declassified documents an account of a German plan to assassinate Stalin, Churchill and Roosevelt at the Tehran Conference of 1943."

"The plan was defeated by a Soviet intelligence officer who had infiltrated German military intelligence. What a possibility that one well-placed agent — a single spy — might be able to affect the course of world history."

Jennings added: "These days, if you're curious at all in how Russian intelligence works, Christie's history and tradecraft are very well-researched — and very scary."

