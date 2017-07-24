BCA investigating Willmar police shooting that injured person

Two Willmar police officers are on administrative leave after a shooting that left one person injured.

The state's Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating, as it typically does for shootings by police in Minnesota. The agency says the two Willmar police officers were called to a home on the 400 block of 11th Street NW in Willmar on Sunday evening at about 5:30 p.m. to investigate a report of a suicidal male. The officers found the person in the back yard allegedly holding a gun.

Both officers later fired hitting the person. The BCA did not provide any other details about the encounter.

The person was treated at Rice Memorial Hospital in Willmar and was then transferred by helicopter to a hospital in St. Cloud. His condition is unknown.

Willmar police are not equipped with body cameras, and squad car cameras did not capture the shooting incident.

The BCA says it will interview the officers and any witnesses, and turn the case over to the Kandiyohi County Attorney's Office.