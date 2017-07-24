Police Federation President supports Arradondo for chief

Lt. Bob Kroll, president of the police union Peter Cox | MPR News

The Minneapolis City Council will vote in the next several weeks on making Medaria Arradondo the next police chief. Minneapolis Mayor Betsy Hodges promptly nominated Arradondo, who was previously the assistant chief, to the position after asking Janee Harteau to resign.

If approved he will become the city's first black police chief, and he would be taking over a department roiled by more than one high-profile fatal police shooting in recent memory.

Minneapolis Police Federation President Lieutenant Bob Kroll is supportive of the nomination. MPR's Cathy Wurzer spoke with him about the state of the Minneapolis Police department.

To listen to their conversation, click the audio player above.