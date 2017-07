Kerri Miller hosts special about police shootings

City Council Member Palmisano speaks about 911 call transcript release Peter Cox | MPR News

MPR's Kerri Miller hosts a special program with listener calls about the recent police shootings.

Her guests included MPR reporter Brandt Williams, Minneapolis City Council member Linea Palmisano,former Ramsey County Attorney Susan Gaertner, Jim Bueermann, president of the Police Foundation and a former police chief, and Ginger Charles, a former police officer and now executive director of the Institute for Spirituality and Policing.

