Op-Ed: What President Trump gets right about the Middle East

MPR News host Kerri Miller talked to Steven A. Cook from the Council on Foreign Relations about his article, "What Trump Gets Right About the Middle East."

"When President Trump went to Saudi Arabia in late May, he made a very important statement about the era of the United States lecturing leaders and people in the region about how to live," Cook said, "And as much as I think we'd all like to see democracy flourish in the Middle East, the United States' return on the investment over the course of the last 15 years has been virtually nil when it comes to democratic change."

Cook is senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations. His new book is False Dawn: Protest, Democracy, and Violence in the New Middle East.

