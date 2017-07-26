Child accidentally shoots preschooler in St. Paul home

St. Paul police say a child shot another child after finding a handgun in a woman's purse in a home in the Dayton's Bluff neighborhood Tuesday evening.

The St. Paul woman who owned the gun could face firearms and drug charges.

St. Paul Police were called shortly after 6:30 p.m. at the home on East 3rd Street. They found a 4-year-old with a gunshot wound to her left leg.

The child was hospitalized with what was thought to be a non-life threatening wound, said Police Sgt. Mike Ernster.

"Officers placed a tourniquet on the child's leg to help control the bleeding," he said. "St. Paul fire paramedics responded, obviously, and transported the victim to Regions (Hospital)."

Ernster said the 21-year-old woman who owned the gun was arrested for felony child endangerment, cocaine possession and negligent storage of a firearm.

"It appears through witness statements, that a 7-year-old located a firearm in a purse, which was left in a playroom area, began playing with the gun and shot a 4-year-old," he said.