It's official: Metro Transit fares go up on Oct. 1

Metro Transit's bus and light rail fares will increase this fall, along with Metro Mobility fares.

The Metropolitan Council voted Wednesday to increase bus and rail fares by 25 cents, and Metro Mobility fares by 50 cents.

The new fares kick in on October 1st.

Met Council Chair Adam Duininck said the fare hikes were the result of budget pressures, including inflation, growth in demand for Metro Mobility service and lower than expected income from Motor Vehicle Sales Tax revenue.

He added the 2017 legislature didn't do enough to fund transit in the metro area.

"The reality is that transit services are getting more expensive, and the legislature isn't doing its part to provide a long-term, stable funding source," he said in a statement.

"Raising fares is the responsible thing to do and preferable to cutting services — but I want to be clear, we can't solve our budget problem with fare increases alone. The Legislature must act to create sustainable, dedicated transit funding," Duininck said.

In March, members of the group Transit for Livable Communities told council members that elderly and low-income people will bear the brunt of any fare hikes.

Minneapolis resident Amity Foster, who can't drive because of a medical condition, said a 25-cent fare hike would add at least $40 to an already tight household budget.

At Wednesday's meeting, the council also made permanent the Transit Assistance Program, which provides a discounted fare of $1.00 per ride to qualifying low-income riders.

Reporter Matt Sepic contributed to this story.