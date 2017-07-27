Mall of America shuts down 'Mutant Masher' following Ohio fair accident

Updated: 4:32 p.m. | Posted: 4:11 p.m.

A fatal amusement ride accident this week at the Ohio State Fair has prompted the Mall of America to shut down one of its rides.

The mall released a statement saying it has stopped running Shredder's Mutant Masher, an attraction that swings and spins riders.

A spokesperson said the ride shares design similarities with the Fire Ball ride in Ohio, but there are differences in the mall's permanent model and the portable version that was at the Ohio State Fair.

The mall also said its 'Mutant Masher' ride is manufactured by Chance Rides, Inc. in the United States. The company advised its customers to take all versions of the ride out of service until additional inspections can be done.

Mall officials said the attraction is inspected daily, like the other rides at Nickelodeon Universe, the mall's amusement park.

At the amusement park in Ohio, a man was killed and seven other people were injured when the Fire Ball ride broke apart. That prompted authorities to close a similar ride in California, as investigators tried to determine why it failed.