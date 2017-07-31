BCA investigating shootout with police in SE Minnesota

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said it's investigating a shooting that occurred early this morning involving La Crescent police in Houston County in far southeastern Minnesota.

Two officers pulled over a vehicle in Hokah, Minn. around 1:30 a.m., after seeing two men behaving suspiciously at a Kwik Trip convenience store.

During the traffic stop, the officers encountered gunfire. They shot back.

The men fled in their car, with the officers in pursuit. The chase ended when the two men crashed into a bean field in Caledonia. They ran into the field but eventually surrendered.

One of the men was injured and taken to a hospital in La Crosse, Wisc., where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries. The second man was unhurt.

Both have been booked in jail on probable cause attempted murder, one in the La Crosse County Jail, the other in the Houston County Jail.

Neither officer was injured. Both are on administrative leave while the BCA investigates.

La Crescent police officers do not use body cameras, although the department is in the early planning stages to add them.

Squad cameras did capture video of the shooting.

The BCA will turn over its findings to the Houston County Attorney for review, once its investigation is complete.