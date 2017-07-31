Does playing football lead to brain disease?

A recent study published in JAMA examined the brains of deceased former football players and found evidence of Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE).

Researchers looked at the brains of 111 people who had played in the NFL, and found evidence of CTE in all but one.

Tom Weber talked with Dr. Michael Alosco, one of the authors of the JAMA research, along with ESPN investigative reporter Mark Fainaru-Wada. They discussed both what we know about CTE and, given that, whether it's ethical to be a football fan.

