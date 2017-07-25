Study: CTE found in nearly all donated NFL player brains

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Lamaar Thomas (center) is hit in the head by Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Brandon Magee as cornerback Kip Edwards helps make the tackle a 2014 preseason game. Magee was penalized for the hit.
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Lamaar Thomas (center) is hit in the head by Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Brandon Magee as cornerback Kip Edwards helps make the tackle a 2014 preseason game. Magee was penalized for the hit. 